Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,708.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

