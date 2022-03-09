Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.95 and its 200 day moving average is $319.50. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $221.71 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

