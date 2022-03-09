Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $126.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the highest is $128.27 million. Freshpet reported sales of $93.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $576.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $752.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $799.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $102.25. 5,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

