Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.27. 19,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,861. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

