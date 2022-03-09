Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cimpress by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

