Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $1.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.95. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 1,670,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Air Lease by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Lease by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

