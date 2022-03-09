Zacks: Analysts Expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63. Ads-Tec Energy has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

