Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

