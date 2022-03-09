Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 11.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 2,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Youdao by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

