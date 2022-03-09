YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 56,787 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,787 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,848. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

