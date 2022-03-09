YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,053. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

