YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. 149,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

