YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

