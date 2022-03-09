Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.19)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $403.3-$407.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.71 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 1,722,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Yext has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

