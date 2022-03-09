Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

