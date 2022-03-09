Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

