Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.