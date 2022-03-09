Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of YZCAY opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.
