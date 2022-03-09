Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.83

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 1745982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at C$871,740.48. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Insiders sold a total of 204,006 shares of company stock worth $1,131,301 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.