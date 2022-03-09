Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

