YAM V3 (YAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $82,057.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $82,057.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00104387 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,165,044 coins and its circulating supply is 13,212,959 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

