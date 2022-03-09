Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.84

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 3743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Xylem by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,575,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

