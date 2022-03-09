Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert Sells 451 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $13,489.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

