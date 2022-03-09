Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.