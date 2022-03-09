W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $841.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 45.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

