WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.
About WPP (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
