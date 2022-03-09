WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.

WPP traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,766. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.