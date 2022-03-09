Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.