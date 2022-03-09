Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. 151,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

