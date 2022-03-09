Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 442,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

