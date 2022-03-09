Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $25.52 on Wednesday, hitting $515.89. 62,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $479.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.