Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 232 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

