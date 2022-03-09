WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.13. 633,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 697,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

