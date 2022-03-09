WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.13. 633,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 697,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
