WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.75

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.75, with a volume of 3791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.