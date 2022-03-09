Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. Acquires 100 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Winmark stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415. The company has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.22. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $179.74 and a twelve month high of $277.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winmark (WINA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.