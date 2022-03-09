Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. Acquires 100 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Winmark stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415. The company has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.22. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $179.74 and a twelve month high of $277.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

