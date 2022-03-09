Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.14 on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. 810,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

