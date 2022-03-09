Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $23.39 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $150.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

