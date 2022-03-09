Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 1,363 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 49,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.