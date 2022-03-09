Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

