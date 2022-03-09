William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Acquires $10,820.90 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. William Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

