William Chalmers Sells 322,702 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

On Friday, December 17th, William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.08 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.07. The firm has a market cap of £32.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

LLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

