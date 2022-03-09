WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 262,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,633,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

