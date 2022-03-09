WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of WOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 262,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92.
In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,633,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.