White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,032.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,036.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

