Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and last traded at GBX 2,473 ($32.40), with a volume of 863870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,552 ($33.44).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,021.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,098.61.

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

