Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,307,963 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

