Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,307,963 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
