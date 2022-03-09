Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lowered by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 91,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

