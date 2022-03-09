Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

