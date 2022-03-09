Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
