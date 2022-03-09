Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

