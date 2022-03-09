Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

HOWL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $653,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,274,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

