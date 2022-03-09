Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 86.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $7,348,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LIVN opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

