Wellington Management Group LLP Has $834,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

