Wellington Management Group LLP Has $610,000 Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Canaan were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth about $10,240,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 362,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.01.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.